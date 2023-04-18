KEY POINTS King Charles should have not spoken with Prince Harry, Dan Wootton and Angela Levin said

Levin believed the King decided to talk to Prince Harry because he is not just a monarch, but a father too

Levin said it would be a mistake if Prince Harry and King Charles had long talks about reconciliation

Prince Harry is not trustworthy after all the things he did to his family, according to a royal biographer.

Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin joined Dan Wootton for GB News. The duo discussed King Charles' decision to speak with his youngest son ahead of his coronation despite Prince William saying he would not talk to his younger brother until after their father's coronation.

Wootton asked the "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author if His Majesty made a mistake by communicating with the Duke of Sussex before his coronation because he was convinced that the Prince of Wales was right not to speak with his sibling until after the coronation.

"Well, I think it is a concern if they spoke on the phone [because] he can tape it. He can run it again, you cannot trust him anymore with anything like that," Levin said about Prince Harry.

Levin wondered what the father and son spoke about over the phone. To be fair with King Charles, Levin said His Majesty is "vulnerable about loving his younger son." But in her opinion, the King should have not spoken with Prince Harry.

"It's difficult, of course, but I think, he should have stood up and not said anything. You know, 'are you coming or not coming.' You know, 'make your mind up. I'm not apologizing, I'm not doing any of this.' I think he could just have said that. But if they've had long talks of trying to repair things, I think that was a mistake," she continued.

The "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort" author added that the King probably did it because he is a dad. It's the "father versus the monarch," Levin explained.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Levin had previously spoken about King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship. In her opinion, Prince William's father is not giving up on Prince Harry.

"King Charles is a monarch, but he's also a father," Levin told Us Weekly in February when she was promoting her biography for Queen Consort Camilla. "He loves Harry. He might not like what he's doing, but he loves him, and there's a weakness there for him. He doesn't want to lose him as a son."

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation. However, Markle and their two kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 — will remain in Montecito.

Before Prince Harry's confirmation that he would attend his dad's big day, several sources said King Charles would want him to join the family for his and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

"Of course, Charles wants his son at the coronation. It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there," an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight.