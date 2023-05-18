KEY POINTS Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed that King Charles "will always choose" Camilla over Harry

Queen Camilla is blocking her husband King Charles III from reconciling with his son Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

Christopher Andersen, a biographer of King Charles', claimed that Queen Camilla allegedly uses the Duke of Sussex's status as a non-working royal and claims about her in his bombshell memoir "Spare" to "further alienate" her husband from his estranged younger son. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"The King hates being caught in the middle, but when push comes to shove, he will always choose Camilla," Andersen told Fox News Digital. "The Queen has used this nonsensical 'But they're no longer working royals' argument to further alienate the King from his second son. I think every time the King considers handing Harry an olive branch, Camilla makes sure Charles is reminded of all the terrible things written about her in 'Spare.'"

The journalist and royal author claimed that both of King Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have always had a "frosty" relationship with their stepmother, but the Duke of Sussex's revelation in his memoir that he and his older brother asked their father not to marry Camilla left her shocked.

"Camilla was understandably livid over Harry's characterization of her as a 'villain' in his book. I think it also came as a total shock to Camilla to learn that both William and Harry begged their father not to marry her," Andersen alleged. "Charles has been sitting on that little tidbit for 18 years."

Andersen said he believes had the late Queen Elizabeth II known how much Prince Harry and Prince William disapproved of their father's marriage to Camilla, she would not have reluctantly agreed to it.

However, the biographer also believed that even if she had known about the opinions of King Charles' sons, Camilla would not have done things differently.

"If Camilla had known that the boys were so vehemently opposed to the marriage — well, knowing how much she wanted to be Charles' wife, she probably would have done it anyway," Andersen claimed.

The royal expert also shared his thoughts on the father and son's relationship following Prince Harry's brief appearance at King Charles' coronation earlier this month. Andersen said he doesn't think that reconciliation will happen anytime soon, especially with Camilla allegedly alienating Prince Harry from the rest of the royal family.

"So, in the long run, I think things look pretty bleak as far as mending the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals is concerned. Charles seems to be drifting more and more in the direction of just severing those ties, and that will become easier as more and more time passes. Out of sight...," the "Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne" author claimed.

In his memoir, which was released in January, Prince Harry described Camilla as "dangerous" and accused her of sacrificing him "on her personal PR altar."

He later said in an interview with Anderson Cooper that what made Camilla dangerous was "the connections that she was forging within the British press."

"There was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that," Prince Harry claimed.

As for his current relationship with Camilla, Prince Harry said in a January "Good Morning America" interview that he hasn't spoken to her in a long time. He also said that he doesn't see her as an "evil stepmother" but rather someone who has "done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake."

Royal expert Nick Bullen, the co-founder of True Royalty TV, also claimed that Camilla was allegedly "pretty furious" over what Prince Harry wrote about her in his book, but he believed that she has since moved on from it.

"She just moves on," Bullen told Fox News Digital. "I don't think she's necessarily going to forgive, and I don't think she's necessarily going to forget. But it is not something that she dwells on, I'm told. She plays a much longer game, and she plays with a much straighter bat. She was, I'm told, annoyed by what was said but moved on pretty quickly from what was said."