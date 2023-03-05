KEY POINTS Rebel Wilson said she met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time on a recent trip to Santa Barbara, California

Rebel Wilson has different first impressions of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Australian actress appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Thursday alongside fellow guest John Oliver.

During their chat, Wilson revealed that she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the first time on a recent trip to Santa Barbara, California, with her mother.

The "Pitch Perfect" star recalled that Prince Harry "could not have been nicer" but that Markle wasn't as friendly.

"Meghan was not as cool. She wasn't as naturally warm," Wilson explained.

When Cohen asked Wilson if she had known the Sussexes prior to the meet-up, the actress said she hadn't and that they had been introduced to each other by a "mutual friend."

Wilson noted, however, that Markle's behavior could have been due to her Australian mom, Sue Bownds, asking "slightly rude" questions, such as, "'Where are your kids?'"

"And I'm like, 'Mom, don't ask her that,'" Wilson added.

"Maybe that's why she was like, 'Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'" the comedian joked of the duchess, before adding that Prince Harry was "lovely."

Social media users had mixed reactions to Wilson's story about Prince Harry and Markle, with some saying the examples she cited did not seem to be rude questions and others slamming the actress for bashing the duchess on air.

"Rebel, direct and to the point... like a proper Aussie," one commented. "'Where are your kids' is a rude question? On what planet? This just confirms my belief that Harry's wife is shady," another wrote.

"Where are your children/kids? - A normal question, as far as I'm concerned," a third user added.

"Talking about Meghan Markle negatively because she doesn't respond to rude questions? Rebel Wilson should have more material than this. Boring," one person tweeted of Wilson's claims.

"The British people's entitlement towards Meghan's children is getting above strange. I mean it's been that way – but thank god they are keeping them off that island. Those people are WEIRD," added another.

Prince Harry and Markle, who have kept a low profile since the release of his bombshell memoir, "Spare," in January, were seen enjoying a date night in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed at Hollywood hotspot San Vicente Bungalows. She looked elegant in a beige cardigan, black leather pants and black heels. Prince Harry opted for a gray cardigan with a blue T-shirt, jeans and blue shoes.

The following day, reps for the couple confirmed that King Charles III evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, their home in the U.K.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," their rep told Page Six Wednesday.

British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower seemingly blamed Prince Harry's book and interviews for his father's decision.

"Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry's disgraceful book and the interviews he gave," Bower told Page Six exclusively, referring to Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," and interviews on "60 Minutes" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I mean what did he expect?" the royal author added. "Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness, and he's completely crossed the spectrum, he's in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood."