The capital cities of Idaho and Utah have approved new diversity-themed flags in a move to sidestep recently passed legislation banning the display of unofficial flags on government property.

Salt Lake City's council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt three new city flags: one styled after the rainbow Pride flag, one reflecting the pink, blue and white of the transgender flag, and another marking Juneteenth. All three designs include the city's signature sego lily, making them official and thereby legal under the state's new rules.

"Our city flags are powerful symbols representing Salt Lake City's values," Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement. "We value diversity, equity and inclusion... We are united as a city and people, moving forward together."

Boise followed suit, officially designating both the Pride flag and a flag promoting organ donation as city flags. "This is our lawful expression of our dedication to ensuring all members of our community feel seen, respected, and welcome," Boise City Council President Colin Nash said in a statement.

Utah's law, HB 77, bars public schools and government agencies from flying any flag not explicitly listed, which includes U.S., state and city flags, military and college flags, and a few other exceptions. Idaho passed a similar law earlier this year. Though LGBTQ+ flags aren't mentioned by name, the law's key backers openly admit their intent was to remove them.

The Trump administration issued a similar directive in January, barring unapproved flags from federal buildings with its "One Flag Policy," part of a broader push to abandon DEI initiatives.

Utah Republicans condemned the move, with State House Speaker Mike Schultz dismissing the new flags as "political theatrics," the Salt Lake Tribune reported. State Sen. Dan McCay mocked the city by posting photos of altered flag designs featuring a Trump MAGA logo and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' emblem.

Under HB 77, cities can be fined $500 per day for displaying unapproved flags — but the new Salt Lake and Boise flags now fall under the law's narrow definition of permissible city flags.

