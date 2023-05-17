KEY POINTS Woomer previously worked for Republican lawmakers

Embattled Rep. George Santos' communications director resigned Wednesday, slamming the New York congressman for being "not a good person" and never taking "one point of professional advice given," according to a report.

Prominent Republican communications adviser Naysa Woomer's exit is the latest crisis to hit Santos, who just last week was indicted by the Justice Department on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making a false statement, Scripps News reported.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," she said in her resignation email.

Woomer even took a swipe at Santos, saying she "hope he does [get kicked out of Congress]," according to an audio recording by the O'Keefe Media Group.

"He's not a good person, sorry," she added, citing the charges brought against him.

Woomer previously worked in communications for Republican politicians like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and former Reps. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) and Tim Huelskamp (R-Kan.), and at the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and Massachusetts Republican Party.

On the same day, the House of Representatives voted 221-204 to refer a resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee.

The vote, largely along party lines, showed that several GOP lawmakers were in favor of blocking a resolution to vote to expel Santos from Congress. No Republicans voted against the motion, while seven Democrats voted present in an apparent protest after they voted to remove Santos completely rather than refer him to a committee was quashed.

"Every House Republican stands with George Santos," Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia said on social media.

However, not all Republicans supported Santos. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said they were expecting a result within 60 days before the August recess.

"While I would have preferred there to be enough votes to expel the sociopath scam artist, Congressman D'Esposito has spearheaded the next best option: To refer this matter to the Ethics Committee where we expect a result within 60 days and for the terrible liar to be gone, by resignation or expulsion, before August recess," he said.

Santos, who is currently out on a $500,000 bond after being indicted, was accused of having supporters donate to a company under false pretenses, as well as receiving unemployment benefits despite working for an investment firm that was later shuttered by the government after getting accused of being a Ponzi scheme.

Despite his numerous legal challenges, Santos said he would not resign, insisting he would never be forced out of Congress.