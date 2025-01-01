Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) seized an opportunity to take a jab at an NBC reporter, accusing the media outlet of leaning left during a news briefing on Wednesday's tragic Bourbon Street terrorist attack.

Reporter: NBC is here on the right



Kennedy: That's an unusual position



Reporter: I don't get it



Kennedy; You wouldn't pic.twitter.com/wYxDDIz0Gf — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2025

As officials opened the floor for questions, Kennedy paused to ask reporters to identify the outlets they represented. "NBC is here on the right," an off-screen reporter says.

"That's an unusual position," Kennedy quipped, referencing a perceived left-wing bias at the network.

"I don't get it," the reporter joked back amidst laughter throughout the room. An official in the shot behind Kennedy can be seen covering his eyes and rubbing his temples.

"You wouldn't," Kennedy responded before continuing with the conference.

Critics expressed disapproval of politically-charged comedic relief during discussion of such grave subject matter, while supporters appreciated the lighthearted moment, praising the senator's "sass."

This hillbilly goon has no concept of time and place. — Metz (@Metz4Real) January 1, 2025

Senator Kennedy is a national treasure and he's been a friend. It's that sass that always gets me with him. I may disagree with some of what he says, but he still a friend. — McCain Girl (D-GA) 🫏 (@mccain_girl) January 1, 2025

At least 10 people died and dozens more were injured when a man in a pickup truck rammed into revelers on Bourbon Street in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

After the vehicle crashed, the driver. identified at U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar opened fire on responding police officers, shooting two of them before he was killed.