Home security camera maker Ring is asking customers for video evidence of paranormal activity or ghosts.

It is offering a $100,000 prize as part of a contest, although the ghost oes not have to be real.

Ring wants footage of ghosts or other evidence of haunting, whether "seriously spectral" proof or "sublimely silly" footage of friends and family in a Halloween costume.

Fans can submit their videos at ring.com/ghostsearch. Submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1, or once 5,000 entries are received, whichever comes first.

The panel of judges for Ring's Great Ghost Search is set to include "Ghostbusters" and "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman.

"Ring is known to catch all kinds of activity — but I know if I saw a ghost on my Ring camera, I'd want to move out as fast as possible," Wolfhard said. "This Halloween season, I'm relying on my Ring camera to alert me of any activity happening in and around my house — even if it's the spooky or paranormal."

The judging criteria include Visibility/Clarity of the Ghost, Uniqueness of Entry, Entertainment Value and Engagement. The winner will receive $100,000, and they can spend it however they like.

"Every day, we hear from our customers about surprising or unexpected footage captured by their Ring cameras. They love the ability to stay connected to what's happening — although paranormal sightings are understandably not the most welcome," said Mimi Swain, Chief Commercial Officer at Ring.

"Now, during Halloween, the busiest doorbell season of the year, we're calling on customers to keep an eye out for any ghostly activity. If they do capture a ghost on camera, we're going to help them escape their haunted situation. After all, what's Halloween without a few surprises?"

-With TMX