Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), announced on Monday her decision to step down next month.

The announcement comes after former President Donald Trump's recent endorsement of a new slate of leaders to guide the party's direction.

Trump's endorsements include Michael Whatley for the position of RNC chairman, Lara Trump as co-chair, and Chris LaCivita as the party's chief operating officer. McDaniel, who was hand-picked by Trump in 2016, has been at the helm for seven years, overseeing various accomplishments within the party.

"I have decided to step aside at our spring training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a chair of their choosing. The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee, and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition," McDaniel stated in her announcement, as per NBC.

In a statement, McDaniel expressed her gratitude for serving as chairwoman for seven years, citing various accomplishments during her tenure.

"Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee's first small dollar grassroots donor program, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early," she stated.

Trump's endorsement of new leadership comes after the RNC faced scrutiny for financial challenges and grassroots efforts. Critics focused on McDaniel's handling of party finances, pointing to a cash crunch revealed in the latest disclosure with the Federal Election Commission. The RNC reported having less than half as much money in the bank as the Democratic National Committee at the end of 2023.

Despite challenges, McDaniel, the second woman to lead the RNC, was re-elected to a fourth term in January 2023, defeating challenger Harmeet Dhillon. The criticism escalated after the 2022 midterm elections when Republicans experienced losses in critical Senate and governor's races.

McDaniel further said she remains committed to the party's goals, stating, "I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November." Her departure, effective on March 8, coincides with the RNC's spring meeting, setting the stage for a transition in leadership as the party prepares for the upcoming Super Tuesday Republican nominating contests.