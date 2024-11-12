Marco Rubio's writings on China suggest that the new Secretary of State in the second Trump administration will take a nuanced approach to foreign policy for China.

Rubio's reputation as a staunch China hawk paired with a balanced approach of recognizing China's strengths while confronting its threats will likely shape his policies as secretary of state, according to the Asia Times.

In Rubio's September report, The World China Made, he acknowledged China's exporting success in the Global South and technological advancements and warned that the United States should avoid overestimating its own advantages.

"If this report conveys any message, let it be that the U.S. cannot be complacent about Communist China," Rubio said.

He claimed that Beijing is betting on a bigger risk.

"It believes that manufacturing, exports, and 'new quality productive forces' are the keys to regime survival and indeed to the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he said. "It believes that technology and production will enable it to preserve its communist system while becoming a rich country."

Rubio's document also highlights China's role in shaping global manufacturing, its dominance in industrial robotics, and its expansive 5G infrastructure.

Rubio continued to oppose China's national security law and remained vocal about their government, recently calling out a Western accountant firm for strengthening its ties with the Communist regime.

Rubio acknowledged China's structural problems but warned against complacency and emphasized the need for the U.S. to adapt and innovate.

"Communist China will still be a more formidable adversary than any the United States has faced in living memory," he said.