KEY POINTS The priest, Ilya Spirov, was given only 120 hours of correctional labor

The pedophile admitted guilty to his relationship with the child

He had sex with the child at least six times between 2021 and 2022

A Russian Orthodox priest has been sentenced to only 120 hours of correctional labor after having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The priest, however, continues to pursue the girl and seeks to deprive the victim's mother of parental rights, according to a report by Insider Russia.

Ilya Spirov, an active priest of the Russian Orthodox Church, fully admitted his guilt and reportedly repented, resulting in a lighter sentence under Article 134.1 of the Criminal Code.

"Considering the nature and degree of social significance of the crime committed, [...] to impose on him a penalty of 120 hours of correctional labor," the Aug. 23 verdict said, as quoted by Insider.

Further, the judge of the Sebezh District Court, Sergei Olegovich Dmitriev, reportedly considered the characteristics of Spirov's permanent place of work and took into account the fact that he had two dependent children, one of whom was a child with a disability.

Spirov reportedly had sexual intercourse with the girl named Katya at least six times in 2021 and 2022 before notifying the girl's parents – who were already divorced at the time – of their relationship.

Katya's mother, Viktoria, and her current husband immediately appealed to the guardianship authorities and the Investigative Committee. The criminal case under Article 134 "Sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 committed by a person over the age of 18" was then opened. Spirov was also suspended from administering sacraments and performing religious services following the notification of Katya's parents.

After the civil trial ended, the church court removed the pedophile from the ministry on Sep. 5, Insider reported.

Not giving up on his twisted relationship with the child, Spirov reportedly sent messages to Katya's phone and began meeting her after school.

"If you explore the canons of antiquity, the Old Testament, and the books of the Apostles, you will find that our relationship is not a sin," Spirov argued. "Telegony is the idea that when a man first enters a woman, her gene pool becomes a part of his. As soon as we had our first contact, we merged into one body and flesh, making you my wife."

"Although you must obey your parents, when you became mine, you became united with me on a genetic and deep level, and you transitioned from obeying your parents to obeying me."

Katya's mother then resorted to confining the girl at home to stop her from meeting with the priest. However, the teenager said she would only communicate with her mother through a lawyer about the case.

"Mom, I love you, but when you fight with me, you're like a stranger to me," Katya said.

In response to Spirov's case, Father Alexei Lebedev of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad told Insider that Spirov took advantage of parishioners' adoration of the priests.

"Even an ROC priest can be held accountable for their actions, as seen in the case of Spirov, and the diocese will take an interest in ensuring justice is served," Lebedev said, per Insider.