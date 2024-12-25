Gone are the days when parents struggled to explain whether Santa is real or a myth. It's the age of technological advancements when children can track the movements of the jolly old Saint Nicholas straight from the smartphone screens. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defend Command, has been tracking Santa's journey to the Earth since 1955 when a child happened to accidentally call a Colorado military command center asking for Santa.

Fast forward to 2024, we are inundated with apps and websites that enable us to track Santa's sleigh in real-time. Call it fantasy or sheer magic, it's so much fun to see Santa make his way through the clouds to the Earth.

Here's a listing of a few websites where you can track Santa's spectacular journey around the globe:

Flight Radar 24:

Flight Radar, a website designated for tracking planes in flight around the world, also offer glimpses of Santa's magical journey. Over 50,000 users log in every year to follow Santa's festive flight each year. Santa's sleigh, coded R3DN053 or SLEI, takes off from the North Pole, delivering gifts to children everywhere. The input keywords for tracking Santa's whereabouts through Flight Radar are "SANTA 1," "HOHOHO," or R3DN053.

Santa passing through Cape Town and headed south for Antarctica. Follow along at https://t.co/7fr9NEOLjW pic.twitter.com/8RSsF6V5SK — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 25, 2024

Google's Santa Tracker:

Use Google's Santa Tracker to follow Santa's journey in real-time. Accessible on web browsers via iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, the tracker features a live map, video feed, estimated arrival times, and a gift delivery count, plus games and activities.

Santa Tracker by Dualverse:

Dualverse is an interactive app where you can track Santa's journey around the globe from Christmas Eve. The eyeball-grabbing visuals make the users feel like they are a part of the North Pole's festive jitters. Find the app here.

Track Santa:

Tracks of NORAD Born out of an error in 1955, Santa has become a worldwide custom. Volunteers receive calls from all over the world as they follow Santa's trip on Christmas Eve, posting information on social media and the NORAD website.