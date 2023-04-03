KEY POINTS Scheana Shay opened one of her homes to Raquel Leviss after the latter's split from James Kennedy

Scheana Shay has slammed Raquel Leviss over the latter's alleged sexual escapades while staying at one of Shay's homes.

During Friday's episode of her Dear Media "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast, Shay, 37, expressed regrets about offering her apartment to Leviss, 28, after the former beauty pageant contestant's breakup with James Kennedy in 2021.

She called Leviss a "disrespectful" house guest for allegedly having sex "all over" her home.

"I remember her telling me [that] I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James," she claimed to "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Lala Kent.

Shay said she asked Leviss where she had sex in her house. At the time, Leviss allegedly replied, "Oops."

The Bravo personality went on to claim that Leviss allegedly admitted to doing the deed in Shay's bed and "on the kitchen counter."

"And I was like, 'Where I set my baby's high chair and feed her? I gave you this apartment to live in, not to have sex all over.' So disrespectful," Shay claimed.

Leviss has not yet responded to Page Six's request for comment on the claims.

Shay had a major dispute with Leviss after learning about the latter's affair with Ariana Madix's longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, right after they taped "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on March 1. Madix broke up with Sandoval that day.

Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay on March 7, claiming that the latter left her with injuries when Shay allegedly "punched her" in the face and "pushed her against a brick wall." Leviss shared photo evidence of an alleged eye injury.

The court granted Leviss a temporary restraining order, which required Shay to stay 100 yards away from her co-star, her home, vehicle and workplace

The restraining order was dismissed last week after Leviss failed to show up for the hearing.

But Shay insisted that she never punched Leviss, joking on her podcast, "We've established I can't really form a fist with these nails."

Shay added that she had nothing left to say to Leviss after her punching allegations and her affair with Sandoval.

"I feel like there's just, there's nothing I need to even say to her face because it's not gonna go through, nothing's gonna process. She's just gonna look at me with those stupid Bambi eyes that I just now see evil and darkness in. And that was what enraged me," Shay said.

"So, that night in New York, there was not one tear in her eye. I'm sobbing, Ariana's sobbing. We are so deeply hurt and affected by this and she's just standing there," she claimed of the night they learned about Leviss and Sandoval's affair.