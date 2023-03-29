KEY POINTS Lala Kent opened up about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live"

The "Give Them Lala" author said she suspected they were having an affair but didn't have proof

Kent said they found the pair under covers together, and she found it weird, but others dismissed it

Lala Kent got candid about her take on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.

Kent appeared on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" Tuesday. During her guesting, she admitted that she suspected something was going on between Ariana Madix's longtime boyfriend, Sandoval, and pal, Raquel Leviss.

"I didn't have any proof," Kent said, E! News reported. "I talked to Scheana [Shay] about it."

The "Give Them Lala" author said she didn't feel close enough to Madix to open up about her suspicions. However, she said that she has a lot of love for Madix. Also, she didn't get along well with Sandoval, so she had second thoughts about approaching Madix, who had been in a relationship with the TomTom co-owner for nine years.

"But I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, we couldn't be close because I don't like your boyfriend," she continued.

During the guesting, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder shared some red flags she noticed between Sandoval and Leviss that only got confirmed after the affair scandal was made public.

"I was seeing things that just didn't add up," Kent said, per Us Weekly. "And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn't think it was red flags like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together. And they're like 'Oh, this is weird, but they're just best friends. I'm like what?'"

Kent claimed that the incident happened off-camera while the cast was attending a party. As for Sandoval's relationship with Leviss, Kent speculated that he manipulated the 29-year-old former beauty pageant contestant to enter into an affair.

"I believe that [he] most definitely did, like I would put my life on it," Kent said.

In a previous interview with TMZ earlier this month, Kent was asked about Sandoval's true feelings toward Leviss. She doubted his true intentions toward Leviss.

"Sandoval is a narcissist," Kent told the outlet. "He doesn't have that type of emotional capacity to love anything."

An anonymous source told Page Six that Sandoval "has been very emotional" following the affair scandal, which ended his nearly 10-year relationship with Madix. However, he was reportedly hopeful about his future with the former Miss California USA contestant.

"He wants to make it work with Raquel. But he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple," the source claimed.