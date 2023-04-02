KEY POINTS Lala Kent and Scheana Shay talked about the "VPR" reunion taping on the latter's podcast

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have teased what fans can expect from the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, which was filmed last week.

The pair reunited for this week's episode of the "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast to discuss the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, including Ariana Madix's confrontation with co-star and former friend Raquel Leviss, whose affair with Madix's boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval led to the now-ex-couple's breakup in early March.

"I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f--king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch," Kent said of the reunion taping.

"So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time," Shay added.

The Bravo stars also mentioned a special moment during the reunion with Madix. Kent revealed Madix's reaction to a photo of herself.

"We were in the green room and I, like, pulled up a picture or something, it was a picture of Ariana, and she was like, 'Oh my god, I look so hot.' I said, 'I've never heard you say that about yourself and if this is just, like, the tiniest little bit of what your future holds without Tom Sandoval, this is amazing,'" Kent shared.

Shay noted that Madix was usually critical of her own looks. "Yeah, no, she always is like, 'Oh, my arm's this or my face this.' It's always something negative about herself and I know she's someone who has suffered with body dysmorphia, so to hear her look at a photo of herself and say, 'Wow, I look hot,' I'm like, 'Yes, yes, you do,'" Shay added.

Shay went on to claim that Leviss showed "no remorse" and "did not shed one tear" during the reunion taping.

"No, I know. She actually smiled," Kent added.

Shay also mentioned the restraining order Leviss filed against her following an alleged altercation between them on March 1, right after the two co-stars filmed "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

Leviss sought court-ordered protection from Shay and was granted a temporary restraining order that ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace, Entertainment Tonight reported.

But on Wednesday, Leviss failed to show up for the hearing, and the judge dismissed the restraining order.

"The TRO was dismissed today, and I'm finally free to talk about that night, to talk about her," Shay said.

Shay said she had nothing to say to Leviss after all that happened — Leviss' affair with Sandoval and allegations that Shay punched her after learning of the pair's secret relationship.

"I feel like there's just, there's nothing I need to even say to her face because it's not gonna go through, nothing's gonna process. She's just gonna look at me with those stupid Bambi eyes that I just now see evil and darkness in. And that was what enraged me," Shay said. "So, that night in New York, there was not one tear in her eye. I'm sobbing, Ariana's sobbing. We are so deeply hurt and affected by this and she's just standing there."

She later claimed, "No, I did not punch her. As we've established, I can't really form a fist with these nails."

The "Vanderpump Rules" reunion is set to air in June.