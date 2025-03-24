KEY POINTS The second lady will visit some historical sites and attend the national dogsled race, Avannaata Qimusseru

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, is reportedly joining the delegation

Greenland's PM blasted the move, urging leaders to move fast amid Trump's continuing "demonstration of power"

The United States' second lady, Usha Vance, is planning a trip to Greenland, the self-governing territory in the Kingdom of Denmark, at a time when President Donald Trump is floating the idea of the country taking control of the mineral-rich territory.

The office of Vice President J.D. Vance's wife said in a statement Sunday that the second lady will leave the U.S. on Thursday and return Saturday. She will be accompanied by her son and a delegation.

Multiple media outlets reported that Usha will be accompanied by Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, as part of the delegation, but the White House has yet to confirm the reports.

What will the second lady do in Greenland?

According to her office, Usha will visit some of the territory's historical sites and was also expected to learn about Greenlandic heritage.

She will also attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, the territory's national dogsled race that will feature approximately 444 dogs and 37 mushers "in a remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork."

Prime minister slams "highly aggressive" move

Greenland's prime minister, Mute B. Egede, has criticized what he said was a "highly aggressive" move from the Trump White House, to have to send a delegation to visit the territory.

In an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq Sunday, Egede said the territory tried "all diplomatic and democratic options" regarding Trump's notion of the U.S. taking control of Greenland, but their effort allegedly "bounces off Donald Trump and his administration," as per a Google translation.

He called on the territory's leaders to realize how serious the matter was "and recognize that every single minute counts for the Americans' dream of annexing our country not to become a reality."

Egede acknowledged that the U.S. was an ally to Greenland over the years, but he noted how the new administration has become indifferent. He added the time when the U.S. was a reliable ally was now "over."

"We have to admit that, because the new American leadership is completely and utterly indifferent to what we have stood together on so far, because now it is only a matter of them taking over our country," he reiterated.

Egede said the reason why Trump was sending Usha to Greenland was "to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood."

Trump's fixation on Greenland

The U.S. president has repeatedly touted the idea of taking control of Greenland, saying the world's largest economy will have to annex the territory "one way or another."

He has also repeatedly said Canada should become the U.S.'s 51st state, drawing sharp criticism from Canadian leaders.

A satirical petition calling for Denmark to purchase California has since emerged, with thousands of Danes having signed the petition.

The petition, which has gained over 270,000 as of early Monday, was created in response to Trump's continuing push to take Greenland.