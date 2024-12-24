American Airlines flights were taking off again on Christmas Eve after a brief grounding due to a systemwide technical issue.

This issue came as millions of Americans were trying to travel for holiday celebrations.

The FAA announced a ground stop for all American Airlines flights but later cleared the airline to resume flights after about an hour.

American Airlines told the International Business Times that a vendor technology issue briefly affected flights. It said the issue has been resolved and flights have resumed.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning. It's all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible," the airline said in a statement to International Business Times. inconvenience."

The airline did not say how many flights were affected.

It posted a message on X to its customers saying: "Our safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."