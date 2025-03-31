Severe thunderstorms, large hail, destructive wind gusts, and the threat of strong tornadoes were expected to impact up to 73 million people across the Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee Valleys on Sunday as the storm system moved east.

Tornado watches and warnings were issued for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi as the low-pressure system moved east-northeast, NBC News reported, citing the National Weather Service.

Many of these warnings expired, while others were issued as the storm system continued to shift.

In South Bend, Indiana, police reported that high winds and fallen trees caused damage to several vehicles and buildings. No injuries were reported.

"The damage is fairly widespread across our city," South Bend Police Department spokesperson Ashley O'Chap stated. "It was truly an all-hands-on-deck type of afternoon here."

The severe weather is due to the clash between warm air and cold fronts, which creates volatile conditions ideal for tornadoes and strong winds. Wind gusts could reach speeds of over 65 mph, and the possibility of strong tornadoes remains a major concern.

A video shared on X showed pea-sized hail falling in Liberty Hill, Texas, on Sunday morning.

Rain Causes Power Outages

In Michigan and Wisconsin, freezing rain caused trees and power lines to fall, leaving thousands without power across the Upper Great Lakes region. Widespread damage was reported in South Bend, Indiana, where high winds and fallen trees caused damage to vehicles and buildings.

Over 400,000 power outages were reported across Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin by Sunday night, Associated Press reported.

Sarah Melching, the emergency services manager in neighboring Presque Isle County, reported that nearly the entire county, with a population of 13,200, is without power.

"There are trees still falling down. It's kind of ruthless out there," Melching said.

Churches, schools, and fire stations with power were converted into warming centers as utility crews worked to restore electricity, a process that is expected to continue into Monday in smaller towns and rural areas.

Power outages are expected to continue throughout the Midwest and Southeast, and additional tree damage is likely in affected regions.

No injuries have been reported.

Heavy Snow Affects Southeast

Heavy snow and ice will continue to affect parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan through Sunday night, with clearing expected by Monday morning.

North Trowbridge Park, Michigan, saw nearly 14 inches of snow over a 24-hour period by Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind Alert

In the West, 5 million people are under wind alerts as gusts of 25 to 60 mph are expected from the coast to the Rocky Mountains. These winds could contribute to fire dangers, especially in areas from Colorado to Texas.

Windy conditions persist throughout the next several days. Strong to damaging winds are likely on Tuesday, accompanied by blowing dust and hazardous crosswinds. Rapid fire spread is also likely with any fire that starts. Cooler and wetter weather is favored late week. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/UeIQZ6twli — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) March 30, 2025

In South Carolina, authorities contained the wildfires in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires have scorched approximately 17 square miles (44 square kilometers), prompting mandatory evacuations for some Greenville County residents on Saturday.