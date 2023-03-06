KEY POINTS Shania Twain said she got mad when she learned about her ex-husband's infidelity

The "You're Still The One" singer admitted she felt stupid and angry after her ex lied to her

Twain said they get what they deserve, and she's with the greatest man on the planet

Shania Twain is too happy with her marriage to be mad at her ex-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

Twain opened up about her divorce and second marriage when she appeared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. Twain and Lange separated in 2008 after he cheated on her with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, the ex-wife of her second husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. Lange and Marie-Anne's affair dissolved their respective marriages and paved the way for the relationship between Twain and Frédéric.

Twain said she is no longer bitter about the incident because her divorce led her to the "greatest man on the planet."

"I think everyone gets what they deserve," she shared, Fox News Digital reported. "I got what I deserve, all right, I got the greatest man on the planet, and that's how I see it. So I'm not mad at myself anymore."

The "You're Still The One" singer noted that she wasn't close to Frédéric when she was still with Lange. She also clarified that their relationship only materialized after their respective marriages were over.

"I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn't have each other's numbers," Twain said. "He was not really part of our daily life because we're all working these crazy hours. A lot of travel [for his] very high-profile company, just suit and tie, and so he would be around, like — weekend dinners and stuff like that — we would all eat together, and that was it."

She added, "It would mostly be him and Mutt chatting, so I didn't really know Fred very well. I guess it was a beautiful surprise to then see how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with this — the same pain. He was so thoughtful about it all."

Twain admitted that she was so mad when she discovered her ex-husband and friend's affair because she felt stupid. She added that Frédéric was also oblivious to the situation, so they both didn't expect that something was going on with their ex-spouses at the time.

"Oh god, how could I be so stupid," Twain recalled how she felt after learning about her ex's infidelity. "I was definitely mad."

She added, "I was angry, though. The anger comes a lot from my childhood too, 'cause I'm thinking, 'Man, you can do anything to me, but if you f---ing lie, like, right to my f---ing face? Now, I'm so angry.' It wasn't just, 'Infidelity happens.' That was not me. Yah, I spun around in that for quite a while. That was the hardest part to let go of really — the anger, just like I'm f---ing mad about this."

Twain said Lange and Marie-Anne are still together, but she is not on speaking terms with both. She shares her son Eja, 21, with Lange.

In a previous interview, Twain shared the way Frédéric handled the situation made her fall in love with him. She was enamored by the way he handled his heartbreak.

"I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it," Twain said. "That is where I fell in love with him, because he was so exemplary in every way."

When she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2011, Twain explained how they moved past from friendship to lovers after their exes betrayed them.

"We slowly became very, very good friends," Twain explained. "We had many months of just trying to make sense of everything, holding each other up. It was a very difficult time emotionally for both of us. I would say he was probably stronger than I was. He was a tremendous support — we were a support to each other — and really found something beautiful in the end and unexpected."

Twain and Frédéric got engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2011.