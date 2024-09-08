A poll of Catholic voters shows Vice President Kamala Harris winning the support of a razor-thin majority in her race for the White House against former President Donald Trump.

Harris was backed by 50.1% of 1,000 self-identified Catholics, compared to 42.7% who favored Trump, according to the ETWN News/Real Clear Opinion Research survey conducted Aug. 28-30.

The 6.2% who said they were undecided were also leaning toward the Democratic nominee over her Republican rival, 3.5% to 2.7%.

The support for Harris came despite 48.7% of those surveyed saying they disapproved of President Joe Biden's job performance.

The poll surveyed more Democrats than Republicans, 448 vs. 370, and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

In April, the Pew Research Center said 52% of American Catholics were aligned with the GOP, compared to 44% with Democrats.

The poll results were released Friday, two days after Trump's campaign announced a "Catholics for Trump" coalition and unveiled a website that claims he "did more for Catholics than any administration in history!"

It lists five accomplishments, including being the "first president to address the March for Life rally" and declaring a National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

The tally conspicuously omits the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S. by a 6-3 majority that included three justices nominated by Trump.

The ruling has been widely blamed for the failure of Republicans to score a previously predicted "red wave" of electoral victories in the 2022 midterms.

In 2020, Trump narrowly beat Biden among Catholic voters, 50% to 49%, the Associated Press reported at the time.