Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate taxes on tipped income, an idea countered by Kamala Harris, gets high marks among voters in battleground states, as does the former president's plan to cut taxes on Social Security, a poll shows.

Trump has proposed ending federal taxes on tipped income, while Harris has floated a more targeted version for hospitality and service workers, Bloomberg News noted.

Under Harris' plan, tipped earnings would still be subject to payroll taxes that support Medicare programs and Social Security.

Voters in the seven states polled prefer Trump's plan over Harris' by 6 percentage points, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey found.

Voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were asked about the initiatives but were not told which candidate proposed it.

Quizzed about eliminating all federal taxes on tipped income, 73% say they strongly or somewhat support it, while 67% say they feel the same about eliminating the tax but preserving the payroll taxes.

A full 81% say they back ending all federal taxes on Social Security benefits.

Harris' proposal to provide first-time homebuyers with $25,000 worth of down payment assistance is supported by 57% of the voters in those states.

Thirty-four percent are against the idea, with 21% saying they strongly oppose it.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 23-27 and has a 1 percentage point margin of error.