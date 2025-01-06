Retirees can expect important updates to their Social Security and Medicare benefits in 2025, including higher payments, a new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket Part D prescription drug costs to ease financial burdens.

President Joe Biden is set to sign a bill that will raise Social Security benefits for some pensioners, while the annual COLA will apply to all beneficiaries, reports CNBC.

These changes aim to help retirees keep up with inflation and provide extra financial support.

Here's a closer look at Medicare benefits for retirees in the year ahead.

Monthly Medicare Part B Premiums Rise

Medicare Part B premiums, which are often automatically deducted from Social Security checks, will increase in 2025. This will affect how much beneficiaries see in their Social Security benefit payments.

Medicare Part B covers a variety of services, including doctor visits, outpatient hospital care, certain home health services, and durable medical equipment.

New Premiums: The standard monthly Part B premium will rise to $185 per month in 2025, up from $174.70 in 2024.

Deductibles: The Part B deductible will also increase to $257, up from $240 in 2024.

Premiums are based on a beneficiary's modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) from two years earlier. In 2025, individuals earning $106,000 or less, or married couples earning $212,000 or less, will pay the standard premium. Those with higher incomes may pay more due to income-related adjustments.

$2,000 Cap on Medicare Prescription Drug Costs

Starting 2025, Medicare Part D drug plans will have a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket drug costs. This is part of the changes brought on by the Inflation Reduction Act.

How it Works: Beneficiaries with Part D plans that have a deductible will first pay out-of-pocket until they hit the deductible threshold. For 2025, the highest deductible will be $590. After meeting the deductible, beneficiaries will pay 25% of their drug costs until they've spent $2,000. Once that limit is reached, catastrophic coverage kicks in, meaning no further out-of-pocket payments for the remaining year.

Monthly Payment Option: Beneficiaries will also have the option to make monthly payments over the year, rather than paying the full deductible at once.

Insulin Costs: Insulin prices are capped at $35 per month for both Medicare Part D and Part B-covered insulin used with pumps.

Social Security Trust Fund Depletion Looms Closer

The projected depletion date for Social Security's trust funds is now just around the corner. As of 2024, the Social Security trustees projected the trust fund used to pay retirement benefits might be depleted by 2033. At that point, only 79% of benefits may be payable unless Congress takes action. The combined trust funds that also cover disability benefits are expected to run out by 2035.

While the depletion date is nearing, experts suggest that retirees shouldn't panic.

Impact on Current Beneficiaries: For those already receiving Social Security or about to start receiving benefits, most financial advisors believe the changes will not affect them immediately.

Future Benefits for Younger Generations: Younger people may see changes to their future benefits. But for current beneficiaries, the focus remains on whether Congress will intervene to extend the trust fund.

Changes At Social Security Office

Starting Jan. 6, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will require appointments for in-person services at local offices, such as obtaining Social Security cards.

The SSA encourages individuals to use its online or automated phone services first. However, if someone can't make an appointment, especially those who are vulnerable, they can still visit the office for assistance.