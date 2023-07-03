KEY POINTS ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin gave a small spoiler for the group's debut

ZEROBASEONE member Sung Han Bin teased fans with a snippet of the choreography for the group's title track, "In Bloom," before it officially drops on music streaming platforms.

Days leading up to the reality show formed K-pop group's official debut, Ricky, Han Yu-jin, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Ji-woong, Kim Gyu-vin and Han Bin held a special fan meeting called "Suspicious Presentation," on the streets of Sangnam-dong, Seoul Monday.

As a thank you to fans — who showed overwhelming support for the group and its first solo reality show, "Camp ZEROBASEONE" — Han Bin gave them a sneak peek of what they could expect for the highly anticipated debut, dancing to the choreography of "In Boom" while the other members sang the melody in the background. It is unclear, however, who joined in on singing the track.

Though the members sang the song a cappella, it seemed that "In Bloom" could have an upbeat or youthful sound, given that the 22-year-old leader of the group showed a more jumpy and jolly choreography, as seen in a video posted by social media user @sunghanbinna on TikTok.

Following the event, Han Bin's spoiler immediately trended on the platform, garnering over 120,000 views and 26,000 likes as of press time. Some fans even flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on dance and praise Han Bin for his "clean" movements.

"He nailed both the hand movement and footwork [oh my gosh]," one user wrote.

"[Song of the Year] is coming [you all]," a second user said, to which another agreed, "Yep sounds like SOTY."

Another commented, "The [choreography] is fun."

"His hand movements and footwork [are] so sharp and clean," a fifth user said.

ZEROBASEONE is slated to make its official debut on Monday, July 10, nearly three months since the group was formed through MNET's reality survival show "Boys Planet."

The group will release its first mini album, "Youth In The Shade," which recently broke the record for having the highest pre-orders for a debut album by a K-pop group, surpassing about 780,000 pre-orders. It will feature a total of six tracks: "Back to ZEROBASEONE," "In Bloom," "New Kidz on the Block," "우주먼지 (and I)," "Our Season" and "Always."