Zoom Video Communications Inc. has rebranded to Zoom Communications Inc., signaling a shift from its original focus on video conferencing to a broader range of AI-powered work solutions.

Founded in 2011 with a focus on video meetings (also known as video conferencing), Zoom has expanded to offer a communications platform that includes Zoom Phone, Team Chat, and Zoom Webinars, Zoom announced on Monday.

In recent years, the company has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, introducing tools like Zoom AI Companion to help customers work more efficiently and reduce workload.

As an "AI-first" company, Zoom is now focused on creating hybrid work solutions that go beyond video, enabling employees to collaborate smarter and faster. Zoom's new offering will fit well in a U.S. workforce where 4.7 million individuals work remotely and require virtual collaboration.

The rebranding reflects Zoom's evolving identity and its goal of staying ahead of AI trends to help customers achieve greater productivity and deter 'Zoom fatigue.'

The company's future vision includes more AI tools that improve work experiences and potentially support a shorter workweek.

Zoom's transformation marks a new chapter in its growth as a modern, comprehensive work platform while its competitor in the collaborative work industry, Slack, recovers after losing Disney as a client due to a data breach. Earlier this year, Zoom laid off two percent of its staff as part of layoffs in Big Tech.