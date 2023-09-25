KEY POINTS V shared that he got back to playing "League of Legends"

Aside from being an internationally renowned K-Pop idol, Kim Taehyung — professionally known as BTS member V — is also a top gamer, joining the elite ranks of a popular online game worldwide.

The 27-year-old "Love Me Again" crooner recently took to his Instagram account to share what he has been doing during his free time. Interestingly, he showed that he "finally" got to play "League of Legends," as seen in a screenshot obtained by Twitter user @taeguide. But it has since been deleted on the platform as of press time.

[INFO] Taehyung's now deleted story

Of course, fans — known as ARMYs — couldn't help but get curious about V's ranking in the game; hence, they searched for what the emblem in his story meant. Per the same Twitter fan account, the singer-dancer was a "Diamond" player, making him part of the top 2.7% of all "League of Legends" gamers. This meant that he joined the likes of the elite and professional teams that often competed in esports competitions.

According to Google Taehyung's rank on League of Legends is Diamond IV which means he belongs to the elites and is among the top 2% of all League of Legends gamers.

Following the revelation, V received praise from the fans. Some gushed over how "good" he was at everything, while others said that it was "amazing," though the post was quite random.

"Well, he was a GAMER from the very beginning before becoming an idol, not surprised here," one user claimed.

Another commented, "More proof that Taehyung is the best at everything he does."

"Thank God, now he's taking rest, playing games, and enjoying his time after this super hectic schedule," a third user said, seemingly referring to V's promotional schedule during the release of his solo album, "Layover," earlier this month.

"Gamer Taehyung, he is an all-rounder indeed," a fourth user stated.

Another wrote, "Wow, that's impressive! Taehyung is definitely among the elite 'League of Legends' gamers. It's amazing to see his talent and dedication in the gaming world."

V has had a long history of playing online games, especially during his livestreams on Weverse. Back in November 2022, there was also a time when he played video games with fans in real-time, such as "Fall Guys" and "Goose Goose Duck."

Meanwhile, his fellow bandmate Jin — who is also the oldest member of the group at 30 — attested to V's skills and passion for playing games during an interview with Korea's GQ magazine.

"V is the member who's best at playing games. Even if he hasn't played the game that much, he'll understand the game really fast. About a year or a year and a half ago, three or four of us would game together. We would play a game during our work schedule. We'd play a game when we were out. We'd play a game at home. There was a time like that," Jin said in the video uploaded on YouTube. He also revealed that J-Hope was the worst at gaming.