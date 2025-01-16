Target Corporation revealed holiday sales jumped 2.8% in November and December and announced leadership changes.

Mark Schindele, chief store officer and Brett Craig, chief information officer, have announced their retirements, with Target appointing Adrienne Costanzo and Prat Vemana, as their successors, the company announced Thursday.

Target's sales increased overall, with digital sales soaring 9% and guest traffic rising 3%.

Same-day delivery services, driven by Target Circle 360TM, grew over 30%, while the Target Plus marketplace saw a 50% increase.

The holiday shopping season proved to be profitable for Target with key categories like apparel and toys outperforming Q3 trends.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw record-breaking sales for Target. The retailer offered season-long deals and hired 100,000 seasonal workers.

Target Corporation will pay a stock dividend for the 230th consecutive quarter.

The retailer is hopeful about positive Q4 sales and earning projections with new stores slated for opening this year.

The company had a rough third quarter with results failing to match expectations, causing the stock to plunge at the time.