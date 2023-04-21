KEY POINTS Taylor Swift is back in New York after her concert in Tampa, Florida

Taylor Swift hung out with friends following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Swift is back in the Big Apple. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker was spotted heading to dinner in New York with her pals, celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, following her performance in Florida over the weekend for her Eras Tour. The trio headed to Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan Wednesday night, Page Six reported.

Swift was stunning in her green off-the-shoulder top, which she paired with a brown bag. She styled her blond hair in a low bun and accessorized it with a gold necklace and hoop earrings.

The "Gossip Girl" alum and the "Deadpool" actor were seen getting into the same white car. Swift's sighting with her pals came weeks after her split from her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The pair dated for six years before they called it quits.

Swift and Lively have been good friends for years. According to People, their friendship started in 2015, when the actress shared a photo from a L'Oreal campaign cheekily referencing Swift's "Bad Blood" music video in the caption.

"Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of 'Bad Blood,'" Lively wrote at the time. "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok, your turn. I won't tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!"

Initially, fans thought it was a shade at the "Shake It Off" singer. The "Shallows" star immediately clarified that she's a fan of Swift too.

"Umm whoever thought I was throwin' shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll,'" she wrote. "Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE, we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."

The pair eventually met for a fun-filled day and forged a close friendship. In July 2020, Swift name-dropped Lively and Reynolds' daughters James, Inez and Betty in her single "Betty."

In 2017, Swift and Lively also went on a romantic double date. Swift and Alwyn were already together at the time. The foursome enjoyed a fun getaway in Rhode Island.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Swift is "enjoying her freedom" but still adjusting to her single life. She reportedly appreciates the love and support from her family and friends.

Swift seemingly assured fans that she was doing OK following the breakup. During her performance on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, one fan held up a sign that read, "You OK?"

The performer was singing her hit song "Delicate" at the time and gave the fan a thumbs-up gesture.