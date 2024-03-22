Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee has signed into law a pioneering measure aimed at safeguarding the rights of musicians, performers and other luminaries in the music industry against the encroachment of artificial intelligence.

Tennessee, renowned as the birthplace of country music and a bastion of musical tradition, has taken a decisive step forward as the first state in the U.S. to enact such sweeping protections. Advocates hail the move as a crucial defense of artists' intellectual property rights in an era increasingly dominated by technological advances.

Under the newly enacted legislation, christened the Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act (ELVIS Act), vocal likeness is elevated to the status of a protected asset, alongside names, photographs, and likenesses. Effective from July 1, the law represents a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle to preserve the authenticity and creativity of artistic expression.

Governor Lee, speaking to reporters following the signing ceremony, underscored the paramount importance of preserving Tennessee's rich musical heritage, the ABC News reported. Emphasizing the unique gifts and talents of artists, he reaffirmed the state's commitment to ensuring that artificial intelligence does not infringe upon the essence of human creativity.

The bipartisan support garnered by the ELVIS Act underscores its broad appeal and urgency in addressing the challenges posed by AI replication. Against a backdrop of political polarization, the unanimous approval of the legislation reflects a rare moment of consensus and unity.

Prominent figures in Tennessee's music scene have echoed the need for decisive action, citing concerns over the proliferation of AI-generated content. Country star Luke Bryan, among others, emphasized the critical need to protect artists from unauthorized replication of their voices and identities.

The symbolic significance of the bill signing was palpable, as Governor Lee chose the historic setting of Nashville's Lower Broadway for the momentous occasion. Against the backdrop of Robert's Western World, an iconic honky-tonk synonymous with Nashville's musical legacy, the ELVIS Act was hailed as a vital defense of the state's cultural heritage.

According to the Guardian, bestowing the name "ELVIS Act" upon the legislation, Tennessee pays tribute to one of its most iconic sons, Elvis Presley. The move evokes memories of Presley's own legal battles over unauthorized use of his name and likeness, culminating in legislative action to safeguard personality rights beyond death.