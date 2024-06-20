Texas governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the southern regions of the state on Wednesday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Alberto, the first of its kind this year.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in northern Mexico on Thursday, bringing heavy winds and rain to South Texas and potentially causing flooding across much of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Abbott announced that state authorities have mobilized extensive resources to prepare residents for the storm's impact, urging Texans to stay alert to weather updates, The Hill reported.

"Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency response personnel to swiftly deploy all necessary assistance as heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds, and coastal flooding impact communities in South Texas and the Coastal Bend. I urge Texans in at risk-areas to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their families safe," Abbott said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Alberto had wind speeds of approximately 40 miles per hour, the NWS reported.

The NWS has forecasted that South Texas will receive 5-10 inches of rain, with moderate coastal flooding likely along the coastline through Thursday. Coastal flood warnings are in effect until 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

"Alberto is very large with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts likely to occur far from the center along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said in a forecast discussion.

AccuWeather hurricane forecaster Alex DaSilva described current conditions in the Gulf of Mexico as "nearly ideal" for tropical storm development.

"Water temperatures are very impressive. It's basically bathtub water across most of the Atlantic Basin, and it's just going to continue to get warmer," DaSilva said in a statement.

"That area and coastline is shaped like a bowl, that can actually help to induce spin. We have seen a lot of tropical development in that area over the years."

Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to be the first of many storms in what meteorologists predict will be a "hyperactive" hurricane season.