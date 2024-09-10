Texas Candidate Smokes Bong In Campaign Ad
Sally Duval is running as a Democrat for the Texas House of Representatives
A Texas Democrat has released a campaign ad purportedly showing her smoking marijuana.
Sally Duval is running for the Texas House of Representatives in District 73.
She posted the ad on X and said it was "HIGH time for a change" and Texas residents should have access to "safe, tested marijuana products."
It starts with her smoking a blunt and ends with her taking a hit off of a bong.
She admits her ad is a bit unconventional but said "Texans have had enough of typical politicians paying lip service to important issues without ever actually putting their money where their mouth is."
Duval says the regulation of legal marijuana would help small farmers and help fund schools.
She is running against incumbent Rep. Carrie Isaac (R) in the November election. Isaac was first elected in 2022 to represent a district south of Austin.
Several states have decriminalized recreational marijuana but it remains illegal in Texas and at the federal level.
Earlier this year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued to block local ordinances in five cities that decriminalized possession of small amounts of the drug.
Hemp products are legal in the state including consumable hemp that contains CBD.
There is also limited availability to access medical marijuana in Texas.
