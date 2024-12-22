A Texas congresswoman has been living in a memory care facility for the past six months without anyone knowing, raising concerns about representation for her district.

Kay Granger, 81, announced her retirement in late 2023, and in July 2024, she cast her last vote in Congress.

Subsequent investigations revealed she has been living in a $4,000-a-month memory care facility in Fort Worth, reportedly after being found wandering and disoriented in her district, the Daily Mail reported.

The revelation came after her offices failed to respond to inquiries and were found abandoned. Constituents and local Republican leaders expressed outrage over her absence during crucial legislative votes on disaster relief, the debt ceiling and border security.

Granger is a trailblazing politician who became Fort Worth's first female mayor and the first Republican congresswoman from Texas. She has served in Congress since 1997.

Her nearly three-decade career included leading the House Appropriations Committee in January 2023.

Granger's term ends in January 2025, with Craig Goldman elected to succeed her. However, the district has been left unrepresented during her absence.

Originally published by Latin Times