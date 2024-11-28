A federal appeals court ruled that Border Patrol agents cannot cut a razor wire fence Texas installed on the U.S. border with Mexico to deter immigrants from illegally crossing into the country, according to a report.

The 29-mile fence was installed near Eagle Pass, which has become a flash point in the contentious arguments over curtailing immigration.

Wednesday's ruling is a win for Texas in its continuing clash with the Biden administration, the Associated Press reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the 2-1 decision by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans by stating: "We continue adding more razor wire border barrier."

The Justice Department argued that the razor wire fence, which has injured some migrants, hinders U.S. officials' ability to patrol the border.

Texas said the government by cutting the wire was "undermining" its border security efforts, the AP reported.