As the U.S. implemented a new law banning apps tied to "foreign adversaries," particularly ByteDance—the parent company of TikTok—several of its other popular apps, including the widely played card game Marvel Snap and the video editing tool CapCut, abruptly went offline just hours before the law was set to take effect.

Many users were caught off guard, unaware that these platforms were linked to ByteDance, and didn't fully realize the ripple effect the ban would have on other widely used apps.

While TikTok was initially removed on the night of Jan. 18, it made a quick return on Sunday after receiving support from President-elect Donald Trump, who pledged to delay the enforcement of the ban through an executive order. However, the other apps remained unavailable, The Verge reported.

A Growing List Of Affected Apps

While TikTok's return to U.S. app stores was quickly announced, other ByteDance-linked platforms were not so fortunate.

Among those affected by the ban were several apps like CapCut, Marvel Snap, Lemon8, and Gauth, all of which have strong user bases in the U.S.

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap, a card-battling game with millions of players in the U.S., was another surprise casualty. Developed by California-based Second Dinner and published by ByteDance's Nuverse, the game suddenly became unavailable from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

While the game is still listed on Steam for PC users, those trying to access their accounts have been unable to sign back in.

Unfortunately, MARVEL SNAP is temporarily unavailable in U.S. app stores and is unavailable to play in the U.S.



This outage is a surprise to us and wasn't planned. MARVEL SNAP isn't going anywhere.



We're actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible and will... — Second Dinner (@seconddinner) January 19, 2025

CapCut

CapCut, a popular video editing software, was one of the first to disappear from app stores. Released in 2020, it had gained a significant following, especially among content creators. On the evening of Jan. 19, users were greeted with a pop-up message on the CapCut website, reassuring them that the service would be restored, though it remains unavailable for now.

Ban Affects Other ByteDance Apps

Other ByteDance apps affected by the ban are:

Lemon8, a social media platform launched in 2023 that operates similarly to Instagram and Pinterest.

Gauth, a messaging and social networking app, has also been pulled.

Lark, a collaboration platform similar to Slack, initially remained available but was later removed from app stores.

Hypic, a free photo-editing tool from ByteDance enhances appearances with photo editing. It also lets TikTok users add AI-driven face filters to their videos.

At the same time, some other ByteDance-affiliated games, like Earth: Revival and Ragnarok X: 3rd Anniversary, remain downloadable for now, despite their connection to Nuverse.

Rise Of New Competitors: Instagram Announces Edits

As TikTok and ByteDance apps are removed from U.S. app stores, competitors are rushing to fill the gap. Instagram, owned by Meta, announced the upcoming release of Edits, a video editing tool that aims to compete with CapCut.

Edits will let users create and edit videos up to 10 minutes long in 1080p, share them to Instagram, and track Reels analytics. It will also feature AI-driven animation, generative captions, and overlays like text, sound effects, filters, and stickers.

As of Sunday, Edits is only available for free pre-order download from the Apple App Store. In his announcement, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said the first version of Edits would likely be available in February, but the Apple App Store states an expected availability date of Mar. 13.

What Happens To Apps Already Downloaded?

While apps that were previously downloaded won't be deleted, users can no longer receive updates. Performance, security, and compatibility could degrade, especially as these apps are blocked from receiving software updates, according to the Apple App Store.

Additionally, users can't redownload these apps if they switch to a new device. In-app purchases and new subscriptions have been disabled as well, effectively halting any ongoing content updates or monetization features within these platforms.

What About Other Foreign-Owned Apps?

The ban also raises questions about the future of other foreign-owned platforms. Apps like RedNote (Xiaohongshu), a Chinese social media platform, remain available for download in the U.S., despite being subject to similar concerns over data privacy and censorship.

Meanwhile, other ByteDance-affiliated platforms like Melolo, a Southeast Asian video app, and Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce platform, have also been pulled.

International tourists visiting the U.S. will also be unable to access the banned apps, regardless of their Apple or Google Play Store account region settings. This applies even if the user's account is registered outside the U.S. In-app purchases and new subscriptions will also be unavailable during their time in the country.