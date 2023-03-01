Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was issued an arrest warrant by the Athens-Clark County Police Department over the star player's involvement in the Jan. 15 crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Bulldogs recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Carter, who is in Indianapolis at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, is accused of reckless driving and racing. The 21-year-old is expected to be one of the first players picked in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Associated Press reported that it obtained the arrest warrant on Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation found that Carter and LeCroy were "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing" shortly before the crash. Evidence indicated that LeCroy was driving around 104 miles per hour. LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash.

A blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher is evidence of intoxication, according to the law.

The charges for which Carter is set to be arrested are both misdemeanors.

Carter was at the scene of the crash and left before emergency personnel arrived, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Carter's accounts to the police changed regarding whether or not he was racing LeCroy before the crash, according to the report.

Teams had met with Carter at the NFL Scouting Combine before the arrest warrants were issued. Following the news, Carter was still undergoing his physical at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

Carter won't speak to the media, which he was previously scheduled to do.

Many mock drafts have predicted Carter to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. He recorded 15.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks over the last two years, helping Georgia win consecutive national championships.

The Chicago Bears have been projected to either trade the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft or use the selection on Carter.