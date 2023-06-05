KEY POINTS Kai Havertz may be donning the colors of Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season

Chelsea is in need of recouping funds from their most recent transfer splurge

Real Madrid needs someone of his talents to replace Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard's departures

Chelsea underwent one of the most disastrous seasons they have ever had in the English Premier League this past season.

While fans are clamoring for some type of change entering the 2023-24 season, one name who might not be on the roster is Kai Havertz.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid is offering a "cheaper" package to Chelsea in order to acquire Havertz and he reported that it would be ranging from €50 million ($53.57 million) to €60 million ($64.29 million) plus "bonus payments as Chelsea has to sell players."

The timing works for both sides as Real Madrid is dealing with the aftermath of Karim Benzema's contract expiring.

Leave Los Blancos, alongside Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, leaves them in dire need of a pure striker–something that the 23-year-old star knows a lot about.

In his young career, Havertz has found the back of the net 78 times in 289 total appearances with Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga and Chelsea, scoring 32 goals in 139 for the latter.

Havertz may not fit the bill of a traditional striker by any sense of the imagination due to his unique playing style and it is something that might develop him into one of the world's best goalscorers.

Chelsea splurged on their spending in the last two seasons with the Romelu Lukaku signing worth £97.5 million ($121.28 million), Wesley Fofana's £69.5 million ($86.45 million) deal, and bringing on Enzo Fernandez for £106.7 million ($132.72 million) as their biggest signees.

While it would be thought that such acquisitions would help Chelsea make a late surge back to the upper third of the standings, their difficulties in fitting all of the pieces had them finishing 12th in the Premier League their worst finish since the 1995-96 season where they ended 11th.

Streamlining their options certainly appears to be the first order of business for the Blues as they look to shed some salaries and recoup portions of the capital they spent which makes the Real Madrid connection involving Havertz a very real possibility.

What makes the link to Real Madrid even stronger is that it was corroborated by a German outlet as Havertz was born in Aachen, Germany and currently plays for Germany's national team.

While the transfer rumor mill is often fond of putting names together with little to no connection other than mutual interest or out of the need of one team, Havertz wearing a Real Madrid entering the 2023-24 season makes too much sense not to happen.