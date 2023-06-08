KEY POINTS Real Madrid has reportedly pulled its interest in a Harry Kane transfer

Kane has been tipped to a move to Manchester United this summer

The 2023 domestic summer transfer window opens on June 14

The summer transfer window is yet to officially open, but the rumor mill is already chugging along and one name that is expected to stay within his domestic league—Harry Kane.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Tottenham Hotspur superstar is unlikely to leave the English Premier League for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid due to financial reasons.

"Harry Kane is no longer an objective for Real Madrid to reinforce the forward line, the operation is irretrievably cold. The cause is clear: the numbers do not come out in the hiring of the English striker from Tottenham," the news outfit reported in Spanish.

"The price at which the owner of the [Tottenham Hotspur], Daniel Levy, has priced Kane is out of whack."

With regards to the asking price set by Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy, AS reported that it is expected to be around £100 million ($124.45 million) and that has forced Los Blancos to effectively pull out of their interest in Kane.

The English striker has long been viewed as one of the premier targets in the summer transfer window after logging a total of 213 Premier League goals–47 away from the league record for most career goals which is currently held by the iconic Alan Shearer.

For all of his goal-scoring efforts however, the Lilywhites have never been able to win a title and as he enters the tail-end of his prime at 30 years old, Kane would want nothing more than to lift a piece of silverware at least once in his career.

With Real Madrid's interest in him waning, it further opens up the door for Premier League giants Manchester United to come in and go after Kane with a substantial offer.

It was previously reported that Kane's preferred destination, if the club decides to sell him, is that of the Red Devils and it is expected to be a match made in heaven.

While Marcus Rashford is the clear-cut future of the club at the striker position, Kane brings with him an otherworldly knack for finding the back of the net, and his pure scoring abilities give another wrinkle to the Manchester United offense that sorely lacks a player of his caliber.

Erik ten Hag, current Red Devils manager, brought the team to the cusp of FA Cup glory when they took on Manchester City in the final but lacked that one player who they could rely on to be extra-aggressive in finding his shots which led to them losing 2-1.

With his unique blend of skill and height, Kane has the tools to be the next great player in red–if a transfer deal does come through.

The 2023 domestic summer transfer window officially opens next week on Wednesday, June 14, and as the date nears, only then will Kane's true status become clearer.