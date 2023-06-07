KEY POINTS Donny van de Beek wants to turn his fate around with a new club according to sources

Van de Beek has struggled throughout his three-year run with Manchester United thanks to injuries

No interested club has been linked to him just yet

Donny van de Beek's time in Old Trafford is believed to be coming to an end after a disastrous three-season tenure with Manchester United according to the latest whispers around the rumor mill.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano made the reveal about van de Beek's intentions and where he currently stands with both the Red Devils and its manager Erik ten Hag.

"Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave [Manchester] United. Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season," Romano wrote.

Manchester United fans remember all too well the promise that was sold unto them by higher-ups in the summer ahead of the 2020-21 season after they signed him to a five-year, £35 million ($43.49 million) deal plus £5 million ($6.21 million) in add-ons to pry him from Eredivisie side Ajax.

However, van de Beek only featured in a total of 60 matches throughout the past three seasons as he struggled to crack the rotation despite seeing four different managers including his fellow Dutch in Erik ten Hag.

Eventually, he was loaned out to fellow English Premier League club Everton in the 2021-22 season in the hopes of him regaining his form.

That did not happen at all as he would go on to struggle with injuries to his calf and was subsequently pushed even further down the pecking order.

Spanish La Liga side FC Barcelona was the last club to have been linked with making a run for van de Beek, but that was in the summer of 2021 and his name has rarely surfaced in transfer rumors since outside of him reportedly wanting out.

When he did return to Manchester United and despite having ten Hag as the manager now, van de Beek has just not been lucky enough to avoid the injury bug as he was declared out for the season with a "serious knee injury" in January following their 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Four months removed from that incident, van de Beek spoke with Manchester United TV (MUTV) regarding his health.

"I'm busy with my recovery after my injury and everything is going well. It's hard to give you a time but we have to see how everything goes. I'm doing a lot of gym work and getting closer to being on the pitch, which is positive. I'm not far away," he told them.

There is still hope for van de Beek to reach his potential, but where he does it remains up in the air as his history of injuries needs to be sorted out first before a club takes a flier on him.