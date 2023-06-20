KEY POINTS Son Heung-min has garnered the interest of Al Ittihad for a transfer

Sources report that they are dangling $65 million to acquire him

The Tottenham Hotspur currently has no plans to let him walk

The 2023 English Premier League transfer window has gone into full swing with a bevy of names being expected to make club changes when it is all said and done and the Tottenham Hotspurs are once again involved in such talks–this time surrounding Son Heung-min.

The South Korean sensation has been a major part of the Lilywhites' success since joining the club ahead of the 2015-16 season, and him grabbing the international spotlight because of his explosive speed and finishing abilities has a team in the Middle East raring to steal him away.

According to sources, Saudi Professional League side Al Ittihad is planning a €60 million ($65 million) heist, plus bonuses, for the Tottenham forward.

"Top clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in a number of Premier League stars this summer, and Son has become the latest high-profile name to be approached over a move," they wrote.

"The source said Son has been offered a four-year contract worth €30m per season. There is some optimism within the Saudi Pro League side that the 30-year-old could be tempted to join Al Ittihad, who are on the brink of agreeing to a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and have already signed former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema."

While the interest in Son is certainly not surprising for many fans of the Tottenham Hotspur striker, ESPN also claims that club is nowhere near interested in "listening to an approach if a formal bid is made as expected," meaning that the club's higher-ups are ensuring Son stays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Before landing with the Lilywhites, Son was first a player for Regionalliga Nord club Hamburger SV II where he only spent a season before getting the call-up to join their main team after just one goal in six appearances.

Hamburger SV certainly saw something in Son and would continue to invest in him for the next three seasons when Bayer Leverkusen paid €10 million ($10.92 million) to acquire him where he would go on to score a total of 21 goals in 62 appearances.

Such was his growth that Tottenham, owned by Daniel Levy, opened up the checkbook for €30 million ($32.76 million) and a five-year deal – inevitably making him the most expensive Asian player in soccer history.

Son would build his legacy with the Premier League side after increasing his goal-scoring output that led to him taking home the domestic league's Golden Boot last season, but this season saw him struggle to the tune of 10 goals across 36 appearances.

It is currently unknown as to how much Tottenham is potentially asking for Son, but if Al Ittihad offers them a lot more money, it may have them rethinking their course of action as the money the recoup from his sale could be used to bring in new players.