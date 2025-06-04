Elon Musk's denunciation of President Donald Trump's signature spending bill as a "disgusting abomination" reportedly followed a string of personal and political frustrations, including the Trump administration's decision to drop Musk's friend from consideration for a top NASA position.

Musk and Trump have maintained a complicated alliance marked by shared influence and mutual benefit, but recent tensions surfaced after Musk failed to secure certain policy wins from the administration, Axios reported.

Among them were efforts to protect electric vehicle tax credits, extend Musk's unpaid White House advisory role beyond the legal limit and promote his Starlink satellites for air traffic control.

On Tuesday, Musk lashed out at the so-called "big, beautiful bill," a major Trump-backed legislative package. The post stunned Trump's team, given Musk's previously measured tone and their personal rapport. According to sources close to both men, the tipping point came just days earlier when Trump suddenly withdrew the nomination of Isaacman—an ally of Musk—for NASA administrator.

While insiders cited Senate concerns about Isaacman's political donations, others within the administration believed the move stemmed from internal friction, specifically with personnel director Sergio Gor. Musk interpreted the decision as a targeted slight. Trump, though still in contact with Musk, was reportedly annoyed by the public blowback.

"Perception is reality, though, and I'm pretty sure Elon thought the NASA situation was a last insult," one White House official told the outlet. "So here we are."

