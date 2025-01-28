Known for touting his deal-making skills, President Donald Trump's administration started offering a sweetheart severance option to all federal employees on Tuesday -- resign and receive eight months pay.

As part of his ongoing effort to downsize the U.S. government, the Office of Personnel Management sent an email to all employees detailing a "deferred resignation program."

Those willing to leave their jobs immediately in exchange for one lump-sum buyout payment were told to respond to the email with a one-word reply -- "Resign."

"If you choose not to continue in your current role in the federal workforce, we thank you for your service to your country and you will be provided with a dignified, fair departure from the federal government utilizing a deferred resignation program," the memo reads.

"If you resign under this program, you will retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until September 30," the letter adds.

According to the memo, the offer is available to all federal employees (more than 2 million workers) until Feb. 6. That gives federal employees a little more than a week to make a major career decision.

The program was one of four directives issued by the Trump administration, including a post-Covid mandate requiring workers return to in-person settings.