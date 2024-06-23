Donald Trump revealed that he has made his choice for a running mate in the upcoming presidential election in November. In an interview with NBC News reporters Jake Taylor and Dasha Burns, which took place just before his rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump confirmed that he has selected his potential vice-presidential candidate. As the presumptive Republican nominee, this announcement marks a significant step in his campaign strategy leading up to the election.

The only detail he withheld was the identity of his pick, and he also mentioned that he hasn't informed the selected individual or anyone else.

When asked if he's decided, Trump said, "In my mind, yeah," but added, "No, nobody knows."

A source informed The Hill that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, along with Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and JD Vance of Ohio, have received vetting requests.

Other names being considered include Florida Representative Byron Donalds, former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

Officials within Trump's campaign had hoped that Tim Scott could attract Black voters. However, according to a source cited by the Post, the senator "might not resonate with the Black community in a way that's worth putting him on the ticket." Nevertheless, Scott remains open to serving in the former president's Cabinet.

Whoever it is will reportedly be present at Thursday's first presidential debate against Joe Biden, which will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

Trump appeals to Black voters in Philadelphia

On Saturday, Donald Trump delivered two speeches: one rallying Christian supporters to vote for him and another in Philadelphia, where he courted Black voters. In Philadelphia, he promised to address what he described as a city "ravaged by bloodshed," despite data indicating a decrease in violent crime.

According to Reuters, Trump pledged that if elected in November, he would grant police "immunity" to carry out their duties and deploy additional federal resources to cities facing high levels of violence.

As part of a broader appeal to Black and Hispanic residents, who constitute a significant portion of Philadelphia's population, Donald Trump promised to tackle crime, a central theme in his pitch. The Trump campaign has found optimism in certain opinion polls suggesting he may be making headway among these voter demographics in the current election cycle.

Continuing his rhetoric, Trump characterized undocumented migrants as both hazardous and economically draining. He asserted, though without providing evidence, that they were displacing jobs held by Black and Hispanic workers.