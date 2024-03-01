Former President Donald Trump has appealed against an Illinois judge's decision that initially disqualified him from the state's upcoming Republican primary ballot.

The ruling, issued by Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter, a Democrat, asserted that Trump's involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection rendered him ineligible for office under the 14th Amendment.

The judge extended the temporary halt on her decision, originally set to expire over the weekend, thus securing Trump's position on the primary ballot until all appeals are resolved, AP News reported.

A group of Illinois voters, supported by the national voter advocacy group Free Speech for People, initiated the move to disqualify Trump, citing concerns about his handling of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Their argument centered on the rarely invoked 14th Amendment clause that prohibits individuals who have "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office.

The Illinois GOP primary, scheduled for March 19, is a pivotal contest with printed ballots and ongoing early voting. The recent court ruling introduces uncertainty regarding the validity of votes cast for Trump, potentially impacting the electoral process.

Judge Porter, in her 38-page ruling, emphasized that the voters' request to exclude Trump from the ballot should have been granted, asserting that they had met their burden. The Election Board's dismissal was deemed "clearly erroneous" in her assessment. Notably, the Illinois State Board of Elections initially dismissed the challenge, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Following the ruling on Wednesday, which temporarily halted her decision for two days to allow for an appeal, Porter agreed on Thursday to extend the pause until all potential appeals are exhausted in Illinois courts. Trump's legal team argued for the extension, stating that it would reduce the risk of voter confusion and logistical challenges for election officials.

The retired Republican judge, appointed by the Election Board, supported the conclusion that Trump engaged in insurrection. However, the judge emphasized that only the courts held the authority to remove Trump from the ballot.

While the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated a likelihood of rejecting nationwide efforts to remove Trump from ballots, the situation remains complex. During an appeal of a Colorado ruling with similar implications, the justices signaled their stance. The Colorado ruling, like the one in Illinois, is on hold pending the conclusion of the appeal process.

In response to the Illinois ruling, Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, denounced it as "unconstitutional" and confirmed their intent to swiftly appeal. The legal battle surrounding Trump's candidacy continues, carrying implications not only for the Illinois primary but also for the broader political landscape.