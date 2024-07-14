Trump has arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport just after midnight early Sunday.

He arrived in Newark about six hours after the shooting took place. A video posted by an aide showed the former president deplaning, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency's counter assault team.

Trump had been scheduled to spend the night at his club in Bedminster prior to the shooting taking place.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign released a statement indicating that the former president will be attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, reported ABC News.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action," the campaign said.

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States," they added.

Trump had left the Butler, Pennsylvania, area just after 11 p.m., according to Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area," Shapiro told The Associated Press.

The former president left the area about five hours after the shooting took place.

Shapiro said Trump was "under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police."

"Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery," the governor added.