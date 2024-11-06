Former Attorney General is urging state and federal prosecutors to drop all legal cases against Donald Trump, arguing that the public's decision to re-elect him should end the ongoing legal battles.

As Donald Trump seemingly wins the 2024 election, Bill Barr, former top official in his first administration, suggested that the legal actions against Trump should be dismissed.

Barr cites that the American people were fully aware of the charges when they voted, and now that Trump has been re-elected, all cases should be abandoned, Fox News reported.

"The American people have rendered their verdict on President Trump, and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years," Barr said. "They did that with full knowledge of the claims against him by prosecutors around the country and I think Attorney General Garland and the state prosecutors should respect the people's decision and dismiss the cases against President Trump now."

Barr highlights that many of the cases, especially the federal ones, have already been weakened by legal rulings and continuing them would not serve the public. Barr is particularly focused on the cases tied to the January 6th insurrection and the retention of classified documents.

With Trump set to take office in January 2025, Barr expects a Trump administration to exert influence over the Justice Department, halting federal investigations.

State-level cases in New York and Georgia are ongoing. On November 22, Trump is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing in New York.

