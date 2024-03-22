KEY POINTS Trump said the judgments filing was "unconstitutional and unfair"

He also said it was a politically motivated move in collaboration with current president Biden

The GOP presidential frontrunner's mounting legal woes come during a crucial period ahead of the election

Ex-president Donald Trump's prized estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, hangs in the balance following the New York Attorney General's Office judgments filing in Westchester County that could possibly see his private golf course and estate seized. But, the business magnate isn't staying silent through it all, especially as he sets his eyes on another presidential term.

In a defiant post Friday on his social media platform, Truth Social, the Republican presidential frontrunner said the New York AG "used a statute to go after me that has never been used before, not once, for such a purpose." The filing of judgments is "sooo unconstitutional and unfair," he argued.

He said the move was politically motivated and designed to "damage" his campaign. He also dragged incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden into the picture ahead of their November clash, saying the "crooked" Democratic leader wanted such a "political hack, coupled with a corrupt and racist attorney general."

The former president went on to decry how the AG's latest move will prohibit him from using "any of the large amount of cash I have built up over the years, through hard work, insight, instinct, and diligence" on his presidential run.

The New York AG's office move comes following Judge Arthur Engoron's $464 million fine on Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump over the office's civil fraud case targeting the Trump empire. Trump's lawyers have said it's impossible at this point to come up with the amount even after they've approached 30 companies that specialize in bonds and insurers.

His New York legal woes are far from the only battles he has been struggling with as he is accused of Washington, D.C. of working to overturn the results of the 2020 election, leading to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot that saw five people dead.

He is also accused of falsifying company records to obfuscate payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about a previous extramarital encounter with the former president.