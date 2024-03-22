Trump Blasts 'Corrupt And Racist' New York AG Amid Potential Seven Springs Seizure
KEY POINTS
- Trump said the judgments filing was "unconstitutional and unfair"
- He also said it was a politically motivated move in collaboration with current president Biden
- The GOP presidential frontrunner's mounting legal woes come during a crucial period ahead of the election
Ex-president Donald Trump's prized estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, hangs in the balance following the New York Attorney General's Office judgments filing in Westchester County that could possibly see his private golf course and estate seized. But, the business magnate isn't staying silent through it all, especially as he sets his eyes on another presidential term.
In a defiant post Friday on his social media platform, Truth Social, the Republican presidential frontrunner said the New York AG "used a statute to go after me that has never been used before, not once, for such a purpose." The filing of judgments is "sooo unconstitutional and unfair," he argued.
He said the move was politically motivated and designed to "damage" his campaign. He also dragged incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden into the picture ahead of their November clash, saying the "crooked" Democratic leader wanted such a "political hack, coupled with a corrupt and racist attorney general."
The former president went on to decry how the AG's latest move will prohibit him from using "any of the large amount of cash I have built up over the years, through hard work, insight, instinct, and diligence" on his presidential run.
The New York AG's office move comes following Judge Arthur Engoron's $464 million fine on Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump over the office's civil fraud case targeting the Trump empire. Trump's lawyers have said it's impossible at this point to come up with the amount even after they've approached 30 companies that specialize in bonds and insurers.
His New York legal woes are far from the only battles he has been struggling with as he is accused of Washington, D.C. of working to overturn the results of the 2020 election, leading to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot that saw five people dead.
He is also accused of falsifying company records to obfuscate payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about a previous extramarital encounter with the former president.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
US Surgeons Transplant Pig Kidney To Live Patient In World First
-
Irish PM Resignation: What Happens Next?
-
Panama Canal Administrator Hopes Traffic Normalizes By February 2025
-
Global Music Biz Sees 10.2% Growth In 2023: Industry
-
In Spain, Hi-tech Hops Keep Beer Bitter As Climate Bites
-
Amid Crime Surge, Vendors In Bogota Turn To Hired Guns
-
Talks Push On In Haiti As Gangs Choke Capital
-
Vietnam Farmers Struggle For Fresh Water As Drought Brings Salinisation
-
TikTok And Its 'Secret Sauce' Caught In US-China Tussle
-
Iconic US Magazine Sports Illustrated Gets Publishing Lifeline