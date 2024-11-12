A video of a former acting director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) interrupting a Democratic lawmaker, insisting that she works for him because he is a taxpayer, has resurfaced after President-elect Donald Trump named him his border czar.

The video depicts former police officer, Thomas Homan, getting into a heated confrontation with Representative Pramila Jayapal during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship hearing resurfaced.

"Look, you want to know why there's 50,000 people in detention? You want to know why we're having 1 million illegal entries in the United States? You want to know why we're having these issues? Because you have failed to secure the border," said Homan in the video.

"You have failed to work with this President to close the three loopholes we've asked for two years to close. So if you want to know why this issue exists, you need to look in the mirror. You have failed the American people by not securing the border and closing loopholes," he continued.

Rep. Jayapal attempted to let Homan know that his time had expired, but he continued to speak regardless. As Rep. Jayapal began to request that Homan respect the authority of the chair in the hearing, Homan continued to interrupt her.

"I've asked you politely to let me go beyond my time, you let other people go beyond their time," he stated, speaking over Rep. Jayapal.

"This is a circus," he continued.

As Rep. Jayapal began to explain that a speaker's time was lengthened after they were interrupted by a protestor, Homan began to interrupt her again.

"I'm a taxpayer. You work for me," he repeated multiple times.

Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan to Rep. Pramila Jayapal:



On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that former police officer Thomas Homan would be joining his administration, and would be put in charge of the nation's borders.

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin," wrote the President-elect.

Originally published by Latin Times.