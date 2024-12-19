President-elect Donald Trump's nominated border czar, Tom Homan, stated that the undocumented parents of US citizens would be deported under the new administration, further stating that the parents can then decide whether or not their child stays in the US.

Tom Homan says Trump’s plans include removing undocumented parents whose children are U.S. citizens. “We don’t deport US citizens. But they put themselves in the position; we didn’t. The bottom line is, having a child in this country does not make you immune from our laws.” pic.twitter.com/w8XnsIgTXu — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 19, 2024

Homan revealed that the Trump administration may once again separate children from their parents in an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.

"As you know, there's a lot of mixed-status households in the United States. Do you plan to take both parents into custody if there are minor children in the house?" Collins asked Homan.

"If you're in the country illegally... we're going to arrest you, we're going to detain you, we're going to remove you. If you have a US citizen child, if they chose, after they came to the country illegally, to have a US citizen child... Do you think a court order doesn't mean anything anymore? Removal doesn't mean anything anymore?" Homan responded.

"What kind of message are we sending to the whole world? "Go ahead and cross the border illegally, which is a crime. Ignore a judge's order of deportation, have a baby, and you're fine." If we do that, then shut down the immigration court because the orders don't mean anything anymore and take the border patrol off the border," he continued. "We can't send a message to the whole world that you can violate laws in this country, and not leave as required by judge and have a U.S. citizen child and you're okay."

When asked what retaining US citizen children in the country without their parents would look like, Homan said that the fate of minor US citizens would be up to their undocumented parents.

"Their child can stay and live with a relative, they can stay with the other parent, or they can take them with them. We don't deport US citizens. But they put themselves in the position; we didn't," Homan said. "The bottom line is, having a child in this country does not make you immune from our laws."

During Trump's first administration, the former President came under fire for a controversial immigration enforcement strategy in which migrant families were separated in order to discourage illegal immigration. Federal agents separate children from their parents, placing the children into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services while imprisoning or deporting parents.

Originally published by Latin Times.