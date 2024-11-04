Ohio Senator J.D. Vance used the euthanization of the famous pet squirrel Peanut as evidence that the government did not want citizens maintaining pets at a rally in North Carolina.

At the Sunday rally in Sanford, North Carolina, Vance alleged that his running mate, former President Donald Trump, was "fired up" about Peanut's death.

​​"The same government that doesn't care about hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals coming into our country, doesn't want us to have pets," said Vance to a crowd of supporters. "It's the craziest thing."

Recently, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a raid on a New York animal sanctuary operated by Mark Longo, in which they seized Peanut and another animal, a raccoon named Fred. The DEC stated that this was because they received a tip regarding unsafe animal housing within the sanctuary.

"The DEC came to my house and raided my house without a search warrant to find a squirrel!" Longo, 34, told AP News. "I was treated as if I was a drug dealer and they were going for drugs and guns."

Peanut, who reportedly bit a wildlife official during the raid, was later euthanized due to the incident, reported NBC News.

Longo, who rescued Peanut 7 years ago, took to social media to express his frustration with the situation.

"RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I'm sorry I failed you but thank you for everything," wrote Longo on Instagram.

He also stated that there was a "special place in hell" for the DEC.

Other Republican officials have spoken out on the incident involving Peanut the squirrel since the DEC raid was conducted.

"The NYS DEC needs a serious reality check on their ridiculously mistaken priorities. Instead of focusing on critical needs like flood mitigation in places like Steuben County, where local officials have to struggle just to get permits from the DEC to clear debris-filled waterways, they're out seizing pet squirrels," wrote Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy on Facebook. "NY taxpayers deserve better."