Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, news site Axios reported on May 11, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

According to the report, Trump might select Haley if he believes she could aid him in securing the presidency, potentially evade a looming prison sentence, and offset tens of millions in legal expenses if he were to lose the election.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, halted her improbable bid against Republican presidential frontrunner Trump in March. Although she acknowledged Trump's likely nomination as the Republican candidate, despite his previous disparagement of her candidacy, she refrained from endorsing him.

The potential choice of Nikki Haley as the vice-presidential nominee represents a proxy battle within the Republican Party's intense internal struggle over foreign policy. Republican hawks view Haley as aligned with their views, while GOP non-interventionists like Gaetz express dismay at the prospect of Trump selecting a Republican whose national security stance contradicts the principles of America First adherents. Meanwhile, some Republicans close to Trump find it highly unlikely he would choose Haley.

Earlier, Trump announced that his campaign is initiating the formation of a committee to assess his choice for running mate. Former presidential contender turned Trump supporter Ben Carson will be part of this committee, as confirmed by Armstrong Williams, Carson's adviser, to CNN.

A senior Trump campaign source said that the campaign's early favorites for vice president are now New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

Trump has emphasized multiple times that he intends to select a running mate with political and governmental expertise, rather than opting for a fellow businessman like himself. He seeks a candidate whose connections with influential members of Congress could aid in advancing his legislative agenda.

However, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump was questioned about reports regarding his list of potential vice presidential candidates. Baier mentioned Haley's name first, followed by New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman. Notably, Trump responded promptly after Baier mentioned Haley's name, before addressing Martinez and Portman. "No, not Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley, no. She wasn't under consideration," Trump told Baier.