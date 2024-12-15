On Saturday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected Devin Nunes, a loyal supporter and the current head of Trump's social media platform Truth Social, to serve as the chairman of the White House intelligence advisory board. In his post, Trump stated that Nunes will continue in his role as the chief executive of Truth Social while also leading the intelligence advisory panel.

This appointment marks a significant move as Nunes, known for his close ties to Trump, will take on a key leadership role in advising on intelligence matters while continuing his position as CEO of Truth Social. The appointment highlights Trump's continued reliance on trusted allies in shaping his administration's approach to national security and intelligence.

Nunes, a Republican former congressman from California, served as the chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee during the early part of Donald Trump's first term. He gained attention for his strong criticism of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), accusing the agency of overstepping its authority by spying on a Trump campaign official with significant Russian connections.

This accusation contributed to Nunes' reputation as a loyal and outspoken supporter of Trump, aligning himself with the president on issues related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), founded in the mid-20th century, plays a crucial role in offering independent advice regarding the effectiveness of the U.S. intelligence community's operations, particularly focusing on how well it collects and utilizes data. The board is tasked with reviewing intelligence practices and making recommendations to improve them.

In his statement, Trump highlighted that the PIAB is composed of "distinguished citizens from outside of the Federal Government," emphasizing the board's role in providing impartial, expert counsel to ensure the intelligence community operates at its highest capacity.

Trump wrote: "While continuing his leadership of Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community's activities. Congratulations Devin!"

Additionally, Trump appointed another vocal loyalist, Richard Grenell, to serve as a presidential envoy for special missions. In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump announced that "Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the world, including Venezuela and North Korea," highlighting the high-stakes nature of the diplomatic efforts Grenell will lead.

Grenell had been viewed as a strong contender for secretary of state during Trump's second term, but the role was ultimately filled by Marco Rubio. Known for his unwavering loyalty to Trump, Grenell played a significant part in attempting to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He also accompanied Trump during a September meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, demonstrating his continued involvement in high-profile international matters.

Grenell, who was appointed U.S. ambassador to Germany during Trump's first term, made history in 2020 when he became the first openly LGBT individual to serve in a U.S. cabinet position. His appointment as acting director of national intelligence was a groundbreaking moment, showcasing his influence within the Trump administration and his role in shaping national security policy.

The appointments follow a recent move by Trump, who, just two weeks before his inauguration on January 20, nominated loyalist Kash Patel as the new FBI director. Patel is set to replace the current director, Christopher Wray, marking another significant personnel change within the administration.

This move further underscores Trump's focus on surrounding himself with trusted allies as he prepares for his second term, with key positions like the FBI directorship and intelligence advisory board being filled by individuals with strong loyalty to his policies and leadership.