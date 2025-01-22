President Donald Trump's first interview in the Oval Office since Monday's inauguration sounded a lot like his rhetoric on the campaign trail en route to his historic return to the White House.

Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, unloading familiar lines about immigration, his ambitious foreign policy plans, and his enemies on the "radical left".

After signing an executive order to send 1,500 military troops to the Mexican border, Trump told Hannity about unproven cases of foreign countries "emptying their jails and insane asylums," into the U.S. -- complaints that helped him win the November election.

"Gang members from the toughest streets in the world are being brought to the United States and emptied into our country," he said. "Why would the Democrats allow that to happen? You're either stupid -- anyone who cheats that good isn't stupid -- or you hate the country."

Trump singled out California Gov. Gavin Newsom about his state's water policies even as renewed wildfires flared up again in the Los Angeles area. Trump placed the blame for the flames squarely on liberal politicians and environmental policies to protect the endangered species "Delta smelt", threatening to withhold disaster relief.

"Los Angeles looks like a nuclear weapon went off," Trump said. "That thing went for four or five days because they didn't have any water. The firefighters were brave as hell. They were fighting without water." ... "I don't think we should give them anything until they let the water flow."

After pardoning those arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, Trump pointed the finger at his predecessor for issuing preemptive pardons for some of his top political enemies, including former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

"This guy went around giving everybody pardons, and you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn't give himself a pardon," Trump said, hinting at potential political payback against Biden. "Those people are now mandated to testify and they can't take the Fifth (Amendment)."

Hannity attempted to steer Trump toward talk about the economy, another key campaign issue that propelled him to victory. However, Trump told the host he would rather focus the limited time on his political foes.